Remarkably dry weather in January in Seattle

The Brief Seattle is currently in a nine-day dry spell that could tie the record for the second-longest stretch of rain-free days in January if it continues through the weekend. Thursday brings a cold morning with freezing fog and mostly cloudy afternoon skies, with temperatures dropping into the mid-20s tonight before a sunny and crisp Friday. For the Seahawks' NFC Championship game against the Rams this Sunday at 3:30 p.m., the forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a kickoff temperature near 42°F, with the next chance of rain arriving Wednesday.



This will go down as one of the longest dry spells in January on record in Seattle (at Sea-Tac Airport to be specific). In fact, we could tie the record for the first or second-longest stretch without measurable rain. The forecast models keep delaying the arrival of the rain — now suggesting the wet weather won't return until next Wednesday.

Highs will reach the mid 40s in Seattle in the coming days with dry weather overall. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Freezing lows in the Seattle area

Big picture view:

Thursday will be remembered as having a chilly morning with freezing fog — with mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. We've also watched for occasional showers along the far Washington coast.

Overnight into early Friday, there's a small chance for fog or freezing fog developing again. This will lift for beautiful, cool sunshine in the afternoon. Lows Friday morning will plunge to the mid 20s to low 30s once again under mostly clear skies to start.

We're tracking yet another blast of chilly weather overnight in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Weather for Seattle Seahawks NFC Championship game

What's next:

Partly sunny skies are forecast for the Seahawks game on Sunday.

Seattle will be treated to likely dry weather this Sunday for the all-important game against the Rams. (FOX 13 SEattle)

Mostly cloudy skies will follow on Monday and Tuesday. Showers could finally grace us with its presence, but we're unsure if temperatures will be low enough for all the ski resorts to benefit from snow with this next round of wet weather. Stay tuned for more!

Dry weather will be on repeat until the middle of next workweek in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

