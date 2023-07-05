Fire danger elevated with hot and dry conditions continuing

Temperatures went soaring into the 80s and 90s across Western WA Wednesday. SeaTac hit 91, tying the previous record set in 2015. Normal for this time of year is 75.

Overnight, skies feature a little haze but are mostly clear except for to the southwest where the coast will see low-lying dense fog.

After record heat today, we'll cool into the mid-50s to low-60s overnight. The average seasonal low for this time of year is 56.

Look for hazy pockets Thursday. Otherwise, skies are mostly sunny. The Cascades have another chance of seeing a few thunderstorms fire up by the afternoon/evening.

Highs around the region will heat into the low to upper 80s along the I-5 corridor with low to upper 70s for the coast and islands with the exception inland for areas like Hoquiam and Aberdeen.

If you're sensitive to heat and live between Snohomish and Pierce Counties, Thursday is another tough day for you. We'll hang in the moderate "heat risk" zone, but there is improvement heading into the weekend.

Air quality improved throughout the day Wednesday from very unhealthy to hazardous at times early in the day to good into moderate values by 7 p.m.

Tomorrow we'll continue to improve levels across the region.

A weak disturbance will arrive by Friday that will help cool and stabilize temperatures close to average in the upper 70s to near 80. Skies start partly cloudy with clearing by the lunch hour.

Here's our temperature trend as we move into the weekend and the start of next week.

Our pattern will look very similar this weekend into next week with clouds giving way to sunshine.

Highs next week are pleasant staying in the mid to upper 70s. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX Forecaster

*SeaTac Rain Almanac

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast