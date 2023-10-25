Seattle weather: Frost Advisory into Thursday morning

The rain, wind and snow have calmed down for the Pacific Northwest this evening, but the chilly temperatures are here to stay. Overnight we are dropping into the 30s.

Tonight, we will see temperatures drop into the low 30s and 40s, which will trigger a Frost Advisory for the Puget Sound. 10pm tonight - 9am Thursday. Heads up for your sensitive plants outside!



Snow totals over the last 24 hours were impressive, especially for Mt. Baker Ski Area, 12". The snow has come to an end for the most part, maybe a few flakes Thursday as a weak system passes by.

Clear and cool to start our Thursday with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

A weak disturbance will pass by us just enough to make for a slight chance of pop-up showers, mainly towards the coast and south Puget Sound.

Clouds will continue to clear, and sunshine will make an appearance more widespread Friday, but highs will stay cool. Seahawks game Sunday looks great! Next chance of rain mid next week.