Heads up to those who have recently planted their spring gardens! A Frost Advisory is in effect from 8pm Tuesday until 10am Wednesday for much of Western Washington.

Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s. Cover your sensitive plants and outdoor vegetation if you are worried about damage, or bring them inside.

Frost Advisory issued by National Weather Service. (FOX 13 Seattle / FOX 13 Seattle)

This evening, showers will continue to taper and skies will clear. Temperatures will cool even further tonight with the clearing skies.

Tonight's forecast (FOX 13 Seattle)

Overnight lows tonight will be the coolest in the south sound, Hood Canal area and the Cascade Foothills. Temperatures will be below average for this time of year, lows in the low to mid 30s in the coolest spots.