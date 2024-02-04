Glistening February sunshine in Seattle

Soak up the sunshine today! We know all too well how fleeting the blue skies can be this time of year. Showers return Monday.

Once we get through the low-hanging clouds, plentiful sunshine will take over this afternoon. Highs will once again reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday, isolated to scattered showers return to Western Washington, moving in from the south. Light snow showers are possible along the eastern slopes of the Cascades. Some of the communities near the Cascades (for example, North Bend and Enumclaw) could be windy tomorrow. Gusts could reach 30-40 mph.

A spotty shower is possible Tuesday morning, but drier weather will likely resume in the afternoon.

Slightly damp weather will be ongoing into Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and Saturday look mainly dry; however, that part of the forecast has plenty of time to change. Right now, it looks like Saturday will start with pockets of fog, even freezing fog. Sunshine will reappear in the afternoon.

Over the mountains, light amounts of snow are in the forecast on a daily basis Monday through Thursday. This will be just enough to freshen up the ski slopes (though the mountains could use much more). On the other hand, it could be slightly treacherous for people driving over the passes. If you have plans to hit the mountain highways this week, make sure to check WSDOT conditions before you drive.

Take good care and thanks for choosing FOX 13!

Meteorologist Abby Acone

