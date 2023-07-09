Seattle weather: Gorgeous week of sunshine, good air quality ahead

We're in for a real treat: we're forecasting beautiful sunshine and good air quality the next few days.

Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. While this temperature range may feel too warm for those without air-conditioning at home, overnight temperatures will cool nicely to the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be noticeably cooler and cloudier with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday will begin gray, but sunshine should make a strong showing for the afternoon. The weather couldn't be more beautiful or picture-perfect for the All-Star Game. Temperatures will range comfortably in the mid 70s with tons of sunshine.

Wednesday and Thursday will be crowd pleasers with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Friday and Saturday will be hotter. Even though air quality stays good in the short-term due to westerly winds, we'll have to watch for smoke potentially returning Friday and Saturday (because winds will be coming from the north). There are still big fires in Northern British Columbia. Stay tuned for any updates!

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)