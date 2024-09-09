Grayer, more autumn-like weather on tap for Seattle

For those craving cooler weather, you'll love our new forecast this week. We're likely done with the 80s for 2024. The next two weeks, we're forecasting highs in the 60s and 70s.

Highs today and Tuesday will lift to the low 70s. The next two days will be predominantly cloudy with some filtered sunshine during the afternoons.

Highs around Puget Sound will warm to the upper 60s to low 70s on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures on Monday will reach the low 70s in the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain returns to Western Washington late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will tumble to the mid 60s.

Highs steadily range in the 60s through the rest of the seven day forecast. The forecast from Thursday to Sunday is very straightforward, featuring our classic pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Highs will fluctuate in the 60s and 70s this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The weather will hold up beautifully for the Apple Cup at Lumen Field on Saturday!

People in Seattle can expect the 60s on Saturday for the Apple Cup. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Abby Acone