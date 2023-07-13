Seattle weather: Temps heating up heading into the weekend

Temperatures went soaring into the 80s for many communities around the Central and South Sounds with cooler highs to the west and north.

Overnight, skies are mainly clear with temperatures cooling into the low to upper 50s.

Plenty of sunshine out of the gate as we get going Friday.

Strengthening high pressure to the south is why temperatures will spike into the 80s to near 90 this weekend.

Look for 70s to the north Saturday with mid-80s to upper 80s to the south.

Peak highs happen on Saturday with just a few degrees cooler for Sunday. Eastern WA temperatures push towards 100 with a "Heat Advisory" in effect Saturday and Sunday.

If you're not a fan of the heat and sunny skies, Monday is your day! We'll see a disturbance just to the north of us with increasing cloud cover, cooling high temps, and giving us a slight chance for light showers…mainly to the north.

The cooler highs are short-lived though as temperatures heat back up into the low 80s by mid-week. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Seatac Rain Almanac

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast