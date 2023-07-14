Staying hot Saturday with cooler highs Sunday into next week

Temperatures Friday went soaring well above average again! Seattle hit 84 with 87 at the airport and even warmer highs for Kelso at 91, but The Dalles wins out at 100!

Overnight skies are clear for stargazing! Temperatures stay a little warmer too with lows in the upper 50s to 60.

Just a few high clouds at the coast and across the Central Sound and mountains early tomorrow. Skies clear before most of us get up for the day.

Highs on Saturday will run 10+ degrees above average for Seattle south. The coolest temperatures tomorrow can be found to the north and ocean beaches.

Many locations in Central and Southeastern Washington will sit under a "Heat Advisory" & a "Fire Weather Watch" through the weekend. Highs will push above 100 for several communities with gusty winds at times and relatively low humidities of 8-30%. Please be aware of our tinder dry grounds.

High clouds will increase into the evening hours for filtered sunshine as we close out the day.

Sunday starts out partly cloudy with a chance for spotty showers as high pressure breaks down and low pressure moves in just to the north of us over British Columbia.

Temperatures will cool to near average Sunday with highs landing in the upper 70s around Puget Sound.

Monday looks a little more promising to see a few more light showers, mainly north of Seattle in Snohomish County. Highs drop below average to near 70.

By Tuesday another ridge sets up pushing us back into a dry and warm pattern. Highs heat into the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny conditions. Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

