Seattle weather: Dry Saturday with rain returning Sunday

Hope you can maximize on the lovely, dry weather today by getting outside! Rain returns on Sunday.

After a chilly start to the weekend, we're forecasting highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Partly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and tonight. There's a slight chance for light rain tonight for the North Coast, Strait and North Sound. Otherwise, most of Western Washington will be dry today.

Changes arrive tomorrow thanks to an incoming low pressure system. Even though highs will remain in the low 50s for many, it'll be grayer tomorrow and slightly breezy with scattered lowland rain and light mountain snow. Some snow could stick to the mountain passes Sunday afternoon to Monday morning, but it doesn't look like a major (or even moderate) event by any stretch.

Get ready for seriously gorgeous weather this workweek! A few lingering showers continue Monday, but sunbreaks will make a comeback as well. Tuesday should be mainly shower-free with glorious sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.

For Valentine's Day, you can plan on mostly sunny skies and a spotty shower. Similar weather is expected Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned for any changes!

Meteorologist Abby Acone

