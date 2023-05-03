One more sunny and warm day for the Puget Sound area

High clouds will move along Wednesday to reveal sunny skies the rest of the day with warm high temperatures.

A ridge of high pressure over most of Washington will keep temps about ten degrees above average today. Highs in Central Washington will be in the mid 70s, while temps around the Puget Sound area will be in the upper 60s and 70s. The one spot that will see more cloud cover today and cooler ocean air will be the Washington Coast.

There is also a slight chance for a quick-hitting thunderstorm over the Cascades later today. We will keep a close eye on that.

Thursday will be cloudier and much cooler, with afternoon temperatures dropping about 10-15 degrees from Wednesday's highs. The best chance for showers will be in the south Puget Sound area, the coast, and the Olympic Peninsula.

Pollen counts will be dropping a bit over the next few days, especially on Friday when rain returns to Western Washington.

Friday will be chilly, with highs only making it into the mid 50s. Widespread rain showers will pick up in the overnight period early Friday morning. Rain could be heavy at times early Friday, especially over the western Cascade foothills.

Cool air will stick around through the middle of next week, so get outside and enjoy today's beautiful weather!