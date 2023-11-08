Seattle weather: Rain and breezy wind ahead to end the week

A weak ridge of high pressure will keep the Pacific Northwest dry through the first half of Friday, but rain and breezy wind is right around the corner.

After a drier than average October, November has started very wet with over four inches of rain. It's the third-wettest first week of November on record. Breaking into the top five wettest Novembers on record is going to take a lot more rain. In 2006, Seattle measured over fifteen inches of rain.

Thursday will bring a dry and cloudy start, with rain and breezy wind approaching Thursday evening.

This will be a relatively fast moving system, bringing rain to the coast by the early afternoon and to the Puget Sound area by the evening commute.

Winds could gust up to 30-45 mph on the coast and 25-35 mph in some of the common windy spots along the northern interior.

This will not be a big soaker for the area, but we could see an additional .25-.50 inches of rain to the area. Snow levels will be down to about 3,500 feet on Thursday night. A few inches of snow is possible at Stevens Pass and White Pass by Friday morning.

The next storm system arrives Friday night into Saturday morning. This will bring another round of heavier rain and gustier wind. We are calling for a Weather Alert Saturday as stronger winds could impact the area with localized power outages and tree limbs down.