Seattle weather: Cool showers, mountain snow Wednesday

The Brief Western Washington will experience rain showers and mountain snow on Wednesday as a cold front moves through, with cooler-than-average temperatures and widespread precipitation continuing overnight. Thursday will bring fewer showers but increased instability, leading to heavier rain and possible thunderstorms, while mountain snow levels drop, with significant snowfall expected over the weekend.



Rain showers and mountain snow will impact Western Washington on Wednesday as temperatures remain cooler than average.

It is a wet morning across the Puget Sound area with a low pressure system and associated cold front hanging out offshore. As the area of low pressure moves into British Columbia, the cold front will drag through Western Washington. Widespread rain showers will continue overnight in the lowlands, with snow in the mountains.

It will be cool and showery Wednesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday, we will see fewer showers in Western Washington, but we will have increased instability. That means showers that do hit could pack more of a punch with heavier rain and even the possibility of thunderstorms.

A half inch to an inch of rain is expected through Friday in the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow returns to Seattle area mountains

By the numbers:

In the mountains, snow levels will drop from 4,000 feet on Wednesday morning to around 1,000 to 1,500 feet by Thursday. 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible above 3,500 feet through Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Thursday midday for the Washington Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rounds of snow showers will impact the Washington Cascade passes this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Showers continue on Friday with heavier rain and significant mountain snow expected over the weekend.

It will be cool and showery over the next week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

