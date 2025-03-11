Seattle weather: Wet lowlands, mountain snow this week

The Brief Light rain and mountain snow will affect the evening commute, with showers spreading across Puget Sound and breezy conditions due to a cold front. Wednesday and Thursday will see intermittent heavy showers and low snow levels, followed by heavier rain and snow this weekend.



Western Washington will see light rain and mountain snow move inland, leading to a wet evening commute.

Rain showers continue this morning along the Washington coast and in the north Puget Sound, while the central and south Puget Sound areas have remained mainly dry. Showers will push north as the day goes on. Most of the Central and South Puget sound areas will see widespread light showers around the evening commute.

Winds may be a bit breezy tonight into early Wednesday morning as a cold front pushes through.

It will be cool with increasing showers Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Widespread light rain showers return Tuesday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Wednesday will bring widespread on and off showers. There will be some dry times too, but if you get caught in a shower on Wednesday or Thursday, it could be heavy.

Snow levels will stay low this week, with 4 to 7 inches of fresh powder expected at the mountain ski resorts through Thursday morning.

4-8 inches of snow is possible in the central and southern Washington Cascades through Thursday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The other side:

Friday will be the chilliest of the next week, with temperatures dropping to near freezing in the Cascade foothills. Brief snow is possible down to around 1,000 feet early Friday morning.

The next round of heavier rain and more significant mountain snow will hit this weekend.

A cool and wet week ahead for Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

