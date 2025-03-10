Seattle to experience gray, cool and damp weather this week

The Brief It will be a cold workweek for western Washington this week. Temperatures will dip to near freezing by Friday. Steadier rain returns midweek.



We’re tracking dark, cool and occasionally damp weather this week in Seattle.

Wet weather continues all week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Overnight, temperatures cool to the mid to upper 30s for many. There may be isolated showers overnight and Tuesday – particularly over the Northwest Interior (e.g. the San Juans, Admiralty Inlet and Bellingham) and the North Coast (e.g. Forks and Neah Bay).

There might be stray showers elsewhere. Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 40s to the low 50s under cloudy skies.

Temperatures drop to the upper 30s to the low 40s in the Seattle area early Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Steadier rain could return on Wednesday. Cloudy skies continue. Thursday will feature rain at times. There may be a couple highs of sunshine amidst the mostly cloudy skies.

Hit-or-miss showers will continue in Seattle on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures plunge to nearly the freezing mark across the lowlands of western Washington Friday morning. There’s a small chance for a rain/snow mix around the lower elevations Friday morning, but accumulations under a thousand feet in elevation are unlikely. Stay tuned for updates on this story!

Spotty showers continue in the greater Seattle area into Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The total lunar eclipse is happening Thursday night to Friday morning. Unfortunately, it’ll probably be too cloudy in our region to get a good look at this neat event.



This weekend looks particularly wet and unsettled. Lowland rain will ramp up. Mountain snow could create problems for pass travelers, but on the other hand, it’ll be great for the ski resorts! Wind could be a factor on Sunday as well, but it’s still uncertain how gusty it may be. Showers continue on Monday.

Lowland rain, mountain snow and gusty weather are predicted in Seattle next weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing the FOX 13 weather team! We appreciate you greatly.



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

