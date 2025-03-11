Sloppy, rainy and occasionally cool weather in Seattle

The Brief Seattle is set for a gray and soggy week with daily chances of rain, with a rain/snow mix possible at Snoqualmie Pass. Thursday's weather will vary with rain, brief sunshine, and possible weak thunderstorms, while a total lunar eclipse may be obscured by clouds.



Scattered rain is in the forecast tonight. Each day this week will feature a chance for showers. In general, Seattleites can expect a gray and soggy week ahead.

It could be rainy and breezy for the typical areas tonight: winds should be lighter in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The damp weather could slow the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday. It’ll be cloudy as well tomorrow. Light mountain snow will be ongoing over Stevens and White Passes. Snoqualmie Pass may see a rain/snow mix at times tonight to Wednesday.

Highs will reach either side of 50s in the greater Seattle area on Wednesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Thursday will be a mixed bag. At times, it could be rainy. Other moments may offer fleeting glimpses of sunshine. Weak thunderstorms are a possibility as well.

A total lunar eclipse is happening Thursday night to Friday morning. The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. The clouds could interrupt the viewing experience for some.

Scattered rain will continue into Wednesday with stormy weather a potential on Thursday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures flirt with the freezing mark early Friday morning across the lowlands of Western Washington. There’s a small chance for a rain/snow mix around the lower elevations Friday morning, but accumulations under a thousand feet in elevation are unlikely. Stay tuned for updates on this story!

This weekend looks soaking at times with dark skies. Sunday will likely be gusty, but there’s still some uncertainty on how windy it could be. Mountain snow will ramp up this weekend: this could affect pass travel.

There's a daily chance of rain in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers continue into next week.

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13!

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologist Abby Acone.

