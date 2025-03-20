Seattle weather: Rainy, breezy and lots of mountain snow Friday

The Brief The rain and mountain snow increased later on Thursday, with winds picking up into the early morning on Friday. Friday will overall be rainy and windy, with lots of snow in the mountains.



A cool day Thursday. The high temp was only 49 degrees. The rain and mountain snow increased later in the day, and wind also increased and will continue through the early morning on Friday.

What's next:

Friday will be rainy and windy, with lots of snow in the mountains. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. There is a winter weather advisory in the central and south Cascades. The snow level is at 3500 feet, and snow will be heavy at times. 2-7 inches at the pass level during the day. More snow in the evening hours. There is also a winter storm warning in the north Cascades. Take a look at the amount of snow expected in the mountains between now and Sunday evening.

As we look ahead, Saturday will see rain in the morning, and then cloudy the rest of the day. Sunday will be rainy and windy. But early next week temperatures will be in mid to upper 60s. Tuesday and most of Wednesday will be beautiful. However, Thursday for the opening day of baseball at T-Mobile Park we will see rain at times, and temps in the 50s.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle weather anchor Stephen Kilbreath and the National Weather Service.

