Seattle weather: Record-breaking heat possible Thursday

A strong ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will send temps soaring into the 90s Thursday for most of the central and south Puget Sound areas.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of Washington State Thursday and Friday as unusually hot weather hits the Northwest.

Record-setting heat is possible Thursday as temps soar into the 90s in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This rare September heat could be record-breaking in Seattle. The record high temperatures for September 5 is 88 degrees, which could easily be broken Thursday. Temps will stay hot, but will stay just shy of the daily records Friday.

Rare September heat will hit the Seattle area, as temps soar to record-breaking highs on Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Easterly winds, dry air, and hot temperatures will bring critical fire conditions to the mountains and foothills. In these types of conditions, fires can spread rapidly. Onshore flow will return this weekend with a potential for rain by the middle of next week.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Cascades, Olympics and mountain foothills. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Surface level smoke will push into the south and central Puget Sound areas over the next two days, originating from Oregon and California wildfires. Air quality could be impacted in areas south of Seattle. We will keep an eye on it.

Temps will slowly cool heading into the weekend and will be back into the 70s by early next week.

Light rain is possible heading into the middle of next week.