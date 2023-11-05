Rounds of rain, spotty thunderstorms Sunday and Monday

We're not done with the wet weather yet! Rounds of rain are forecast today and tomorrow in Western Washington.

Today through tomorrow, there could be an additional inch or more of rain in Seattle. This is extremely impressive, especially considering that Sea-Tac Airport got 2.75" of rain in the first four days of November. Just like yesterday, there could be a few incidents of minor street flooding in places today or Monday (should downpours happen where leaves clog storm drains). Thankfully, there will be less wind today. However, there could be gusts in excess of 20-30 mph south of Seattle on Monday.

Today and tomorrow, we're tracking the chance for some thunderstorms, primarily along the coast. Today in the far southwestern corner of the state (especially tonight), there might be a couple strong-to-severe storms - where there could be large hail and damaging gusts. There's even a 2% chance of a tornado and a 5% chance of gusts reaching 60 mph due to thunderstorms in the dark green.

Grab the rain jacket tomorrow – you'll need it. Pockets of wet weather will make driving a bit more annoying than usual.

Lingering showers are on the way for Tuesday. Snow levels could lower a bit, possibly producing a couple inches of snow for Stevens and White Passes.

Wednesday and Thursday look mostly dry right now, but that could change. Stay tuned! Patchy fog is possible Wednesday morning, followed by afternoon sunshine. Clouds will be more widespread Thursday morning before clearing for sunshine in the afternoon.

Rain returns Friday and Saturday. Snow could once again be possible for the higher mountain passes.

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13. Take good care!

Sincerely,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

