Seattle weather: Scattered showers Tuesday, drying out end-of-week

After a rather soggy day, fewer showers are forecast tonight and Tuesday. Drier weather is expected on Wednesday.

Overnight, there will be mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers are still possible in some areas, but the rain won't be as widespread as what we experienced earlier today.

A light passing shower could brush through Puget Sound by 10 a.m. tomorrow, but there's a better chance for pockets of rain Tuesday evening. The rain tomorrow morning will be mostly focused over the coast and Olympic Peninsula.

Here's a look at Futurecast:

We'll enjoy a stretch of quiet weather Wednesday through Saturday! Each morning could be rather gray and cloudy, but the afternoons should be lovely.

Cooler and wetter weather arrives Sunday and Monday.

Have a wonderful night! Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13. It's a pleasure forecasting for you.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)