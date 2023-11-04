Scattered Showers Continue into Sunday

After heavy rain this morning, along with gusty winds and thunderstorms, skies have a calmed this evening.

Rainfall totals came in over one inch for numerous spots around Western Washington.

Highs today even warmed up into the low 60s. The southerly flow and sunbreaks helped warm us up!

We are still looking at scattered showers through tonight and into Sunday with a potential for more isolated storms.

Highs will still be mild in the upper 50s with only a slight breeze.

Rain ahead along the coast, moving further inland by noon and through the evening. Winds will be breezy along the coast and north interior, but not expecting any major impacts.

More widespread rain will return Monday and the showers will linger into Tuesday. Drying out Wednesday into Thursday. Extended forecast is looking at possible Cascade Mountain snow next weekend!



