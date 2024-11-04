Seattle weather: Few convergence zone showers, afternoon sunbreaks

A beautiful sunset tonight, which was at 4:46pm tonight — after "falling back" Sunday morning. It started stormy with heavy rain, strong winds and high surf along the coast.

The strongest winds peaked at around 60 mph, where most occurred before midday.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the east Strait of Juan de Fuca and the Admiralty Inlet. Winds could gust up to 60 mph.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for Central Washington through 5am Tuesday with gusts between 50-65 mph.

Snow showers will also continue tonight for the Cascades with Winter Storm Warnings and a Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains above 3500'. Heavy bands of snow are still possible as convergence showers could bring steadier snow showers.

Tonight we will see cooler overnight temperatures with lows dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s. Mostly cloudy skies with mountain snow and a few convergence zone showers around the King/Snohomish County line.

A Puget Sound Convergence Zone will bring a few morning showers between Seattle and Snoqualmie Pass for the morning commute. Skies will dry out through the afternoon with a few sunbreaks.

Highs Tuesday will be a little cooler, but skies will be much drier. Temperatures will peak in the mid to low 50s.

Skies will dry out Tuesday through Thursday as high pressure builds back into the region. Temperatures will stay around average or below, peaking in the mid 50s. Showers return later Friday through the weekend with lowland rain, mountain snow and breezy winds.

