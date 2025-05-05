Warm week ahead in Seattle with mainly dry conditions

The Brief High pressure will bring sunny weather with temperatures near 70 on Monday and mid to upper 70s on Tuesday in the Pacific Northwest. Wednesday will see cooler temperatures and a chance of showers, while Thursday through Mother's Day weekend is mostly dry, with a possible shower on Sunday.



Temperatures will be heating up again Monday and Tuesday as a strong ridge of high pressure settles in over the Pacific Northwest.

Monday will be dry and sunny all day with high temperatures close to 70 degrees.

It will be sunny and warm on Monday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Summer weather in Seattle

As the ridge of high pressure moves east on Tuesday, offshore flow will help bump temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

High pressure will build again to start the week, which will amplify over the Pacific Northwest Tuesday, making it the warmest day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

On Wednesday, onshore flow will bring more clouds and a slight chance for light showers. It will be cooler with temperatures dropping about 10 to 15 degrees.

Thursday through the Mother’s Day weekend will remain mainly dry. There is a chance of a shower on Sunday, but stay tuned as we get closer.

It will be mainly dry and warm this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Social media says Seattle ports are empty — but data shows growth

Irish woman returning from visiting sick father detained at Tacoma ICE facility

‘Violated, degraded, dehumanized’: Ex-Seattle police official Jamie Tompkins demands $3M

Idaho judge slams Bryan Kohberger's ‘hollow’ attempt to dodge death penalty

First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

WA pilot program offers free walk-on ferry rides to San Juan Islands

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.