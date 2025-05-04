Warm weather, highs almost to 80 in Seattle by Tuesday

After highs only reached the 50s in many spots on Saturday afternoon, we’re forecasting a gradual warm-up. In fact, temperatures could warm to almost 80 degrees in Seattle on Tuesday.



For today, any spotty clouds will lift – giving way to brilliant, sparkling blue skies and sunshine. Highs this afternoon will boost to above average, reaching the low 60s for many.

This week will feature primarily dry weather in Seattle: only stray showers are a possibility over the mountains on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures continue to climb on Monday as highs reach almost 70 degrees. By Tuesday, Seattle could approach 80 degrees. Many outlying communities could reach 80 (potentially including communities like North Bend, Issaquah, Olympia and Centralia).

Partly sunny weather are on the way for Seattle on Tuesday - along with highs approaching 80 degrees. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Important reminder: water temperatures are dangerously cold. Though the air is warming up, rivers, creeks, streams and lakes are still frigid enough to produce cold water shock – possibly leading to drownings. Please wear a life vest at all times around the water.



As a trough of low pressure approaches, Wednesday will be cooler and cloudier with mountain showers.

Dry weather will persist all week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures are forecast to rebound to the low 70s on Friday and Saturday.

Warm weather will develop around Seattle in the coming days before cooler weather is back on Wednesday and Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information in this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle weather team.

