Seattle weather: Fall-like weather continues

The fall-like weather continues in Seattle. After a warm start to the month, temperatures have cooled well below average the last few days. The stretch of cloudy, cool days will continue through the rest of the week.

Today's afternoon highs were again well below normal. Warmer weather is ahead in time for Labor Day. (FOX13 Seattle)

A persistent disturbance will bring another round of showers to western Washington. Some pockets of moderate to heavy rain may be possible well into the overnight hours.

Showers will increase in Puget Sound late Thursday night. Some showers might be heavy.

With the disturbance forecast to stall just off the coast most of the rest of the week, there remains a chance for some weak thunderstorms which may produce some brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

There is a chance for weak thunderstorms in parts of Washington on Thursday.

Continued showery and cool with highs in the 60s on Friday and Saturday with showers expected at times through the weekend. Our summer weather will make a return by the middle of next week and leading up to the Labor Day Holiday.