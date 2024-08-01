Seattle weather: Summer heat Friday in the low 90s

It was a hot and hazy day for the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures warmed well above average as smoke different northward into western Washington from the Oregon and California.

SeaTac Camera

Highs today warmed up in the mid to upper 80s, almost 10 degrees above seasonal average.

Today's High Temps

Tonight we will see mild temperatures and high smoke moving in by Friday morning.

Regional Overnight Lows (FOX 13 Seattle)

Smoke will push in again tonight into Friday from the wildfires in Oregon and California. The smoke will mainly by in the upper levels of the atmosphere, so it shouldn't impact air quality in western Washington too much.

Smoke Forecast

A few high clouds and the smoke will make for a little haziness Friday. No rain is expected, the high smoke may cool temperatures by a few degrees.

Futurecast 5 p.m.