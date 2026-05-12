Seattle weather: 80s on the horizon before a long cooldown

The Brief Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures climbing into the 80s and possibly upper 80s. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms could move into western Washington later in the day. Cooler temperatures and more showers are expected midweek through the weekend before drier weather returns.



Offshore winds at the surface will warm us well into the 80s on Tuesday. This will mark the warmest day of the week with some spots warming to the upper 80s, especially in the Cascade foothills.

Offshore winds will warm many spots into the 80s on Tuesday.

What To Know:

The ridge will begin sliding to the east, opening the door for some high clouds to increase throughout the day. A disturbance will produce showers and even a few storms in Oregon. These will eventually move northward into western Washington, increasing showers and rumbles of thunder. There is also a chance for showers in Central and Eastern Washington as well.

A disturbance will push showers and even a few storms into the area beginning Tuesday night.

What's next:

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week. Days will quickly cool off beginning Wednesday with chances for showers through the weekend. Drier skies and mild weather will return by next Monday.

80s for Tuesday with a cooldown later in the week.

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