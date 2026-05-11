Seattle weather: Sunnier and warmer to start week
SEATTLE - After a mainly cloudy Mother's Day Sunday, clouds will begin to clear on Monday. While a few clouds will hang around in the morning, the ridge of high pressure will strengthen and sunshine is expected by as early as the lunch hour.
Ridge of high pressure will rebuild with skies clearing Monday.
Afternoon highs will warm into the 70s on Monday with an even warmer day on tap for Tuesday. Many spots will see 80s on Tuesday with the warmest locations around South King County, Mason County and Grays Harbor County.
Slightly warmer day with afternoon highs nearing 70 degrees.
Tuesday will be the warmest day this week with plenty of sunshine and warmth. The rest of the week will be cloudier and cooler with a chance of light showers throughout the weekend.
Sunnier and warmer start to the week with more clouds and a chance of showers by Wednesday.
The Source: Information in this story came from various weather models interpreted by the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.
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