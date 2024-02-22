Seattle weather: Foggy Friday morning with mountain snow

What an amazing sunset we got to enjoy today! Mount Rainier, along with the rest of our Cascade Mountains, are gearing up for heavy snow this weekend.

Snow levels will be lowering through the weekend. By Monday, levels will be near the surface, near 500 feet.

If you plan on traveling through the passes, be sure to keep an eye on the forecast and also the roads! Travel through the mountains will become more difficult by Sunday and Monday when some of the heaviest snow is forecast to fall.

Before all the winter weather returns, we get one more beautiful day to enjoy on Friday. Early morning fog will greet us, but burn off by lunchtime. Skies will be mostly sunny for most of the day, with clouds increasing by late night.

The next cold, wet system will drop in from the north. Lowland rain will be widespread on Sunday, so grab your rain gear! With cooler air filtering in on Monday and Tuesday morning, a light wintry mix is possible, with light accumulations on grassy areas.