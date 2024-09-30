Seattle weather: Afternoon clouds, chance of northern showers Tuesday

It was a beautiful sunny day with a few high clouds moving through this evening.

With the sunshine this afternoon, we warmed up nicely into the upper 60s.

We saw increasing clouds late this afternoon moving in from the northwest. The clouds will pass through and clear by later this evening.

Temperatures tonight will be chilly again as skies clear out and calm winds remain. Lows in the mid to low 40s.

Lows in the mid to low 40s.

Highs Tuesday will be warmer for the South Sound with more sunshine. Skies will be cloudier and with a chance of showers up north, only peaking in low 60s.

Clouds will increase Tuesday afternoon, with showers chances mainly north and in the mountains.

Showers will linger along with the clouds on Wednesday with cooler afternoon temperatures. Sunshine for Thursday with few clouds and highs in the mid 60s. Scattered showers are in the forecast for Friday with sunbreaks, but skies will dry out for the weekend.