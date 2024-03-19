Seattle weather: Clouds return with late showers Wednesday

It was a beautiful day to welcome in spring! Highs today topped out in the 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Spring officially started at 8:06pm PST and today is when we see almost equal day and night hours. Going forward, we will start to see longer days!

Clouds will start to increase tonight as the ridge of high pressure that has been over us for days finally breaks down.

Temperatures overnight will be slightly cooler with more clouds by the early morning. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Skies will be cloudy for most of the day and highs will only warm up in the mid to low 50s. We will finally be back to more seasonal average after a very warm streak.

Rain showers will start to move in along the coast by the late afternoon, and will make its way to the Puget Sound by the late evening hours.

Light showers and average temperatures will be the story heading into the second half of the week and into the weekend. A few light snow showers for the mountains by the weekend.