Seattle weather: Clouds to start Tuesday and few showers north, drier afternoon

The Brief Monday was wet and cloudy with cooler temperatures; showers will taper off by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers, mainly north and in the Cascades, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Drier skies are expected through most of the week, with only a few passing showers late Wednesday into early Thursday.



Tuesday will start mostly cloudy with a few showers mainly north and in the Cascades. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

We will start to see drier skies and clearing conditions later Tuesday into the overnight hours as high pressure starts to build.

Skies will remain dry through most of the week, as no major systems are expected to move through the Pacific Northwest. We do see a few passing showers late Wednesday into early Thursday, but drier again into the afternoon.

