Soggy Seattle weather continues Monday ahead dry-up

Once again, we're tracking dark skies and scattered rain in Seattle; however, the wet weather isn't nearly as impactful as what we experienced Friday morning.



Still, there could be lowered visibility on the roads, slick spots and some pooling on the streets. We can't even rule out hyper-localized minor street flooding where storm drains are clogged with leaves, but that will be the exception rather than the rule.

Regional cloud cover in western WA

A few communities in western Washington could enjoy fleeting sunbreaks today — including the South Sound and the Olympic Peninsula this afternoon. Seattle, Everett, Bellingham and surrounding areas will trend cloudier and wetter vs drier.

Mid-week sun breaks for Puget Sound region

Drier air returns late tonight, but widespread clouds are on deck for Tuesday morning. We might be treated to short-lived sunbreaks late Tuesday afternoon, but the day will wind up cloudier vs sunnier.

Dry weather may continue on Wednesday and Thursday before rain possibly returns on Friday.

