LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain slams Seattle, flooding many roads

The Brief Heavy rain across the Seattle metro area caused widespread urban flooding, slowing traffic on Friday. City and county crews worked to clear storm drains and monitor rising creek and river levels as water pooled on major roads, freeways and bridges. Officials urged residents to avoid flooded areas, sign up for local flood alerts, and take precautions as more rainfall is expected through the evening.



Heavy rain is sweeping through the Seattle area on Friday, creating widespread water-accumulation problems in low-lying and urbanized districts.

While rain-soaked roads and standing water are common during seasonal storms, Friday the breadth and speed of accumulation have been notable. Urban drainage systems are being challenged.

In particular, neighborhoods with older infrastructure or heavy pavement cover are seeing water pooling at intersections, storm drains backing up, and slower-moving surface runoff.

10:27 a.m. - Snoqualmie road report

Transportation officials say roads are bare and wet with areas of standing water along I-90 in and out of Snoqualmie. WSDOT has a mountain pass travel time report available on their website.

9:12 a.m. - Car slides up over I-5 highway barrier

The high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane was blocked just after 9 a.m. on Friday as commuters navigated increasingly slick roads due to quick accumulation across the Puget Sound region.

WSDOT reports a car ended up hanging over the concrete highway barrier along I-5 South just past NE 130th in Seattle.

8:54 a.m. - Crash on West Seattle Bridge

A crash on the West Seattle Bridge was blocking the right westbound lane just west of SR 99 for about an hour-and-a-half.

8:40 a.m. - Safety precautions urged for residents and drivers

Officials advise residents and motorists to exercise caution. The AlertSeattle system emphasizes:

"Do not try to walk or drive through a flooded area. If your car stalls in floodwater, get out quickly and move to higher ground." AlertSeattleDrivers should also reduce speed, increase following distance, and avoid underpasses or low spots that may fill rapidly. For pedestrians, the recommendation is clear: avoid moving water—even shallow streams—since just six inches of flowing water can knock someone off their feet. AlertSeattleHomeowners in flood-prone areas are advised to move vehicles off the street if possible, clear sump-pump discharge lines, and consider sandbagging vulnerable entrances.

8:30 a.m. - What this means for the coming hours

Heavy rain caused flooding on Seattle roads on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (FOX 13 Seattle)

According to forecasts and past storm-behavior for the region:

Additional rainfall could further saturate soils and drainage systems, increasing the chance of flooding, especially during any short bursts of heavier showers.

Roads may become slick and visibility reduced; hydroplaning risk is higher when standing water remains.

Smaller creeks and drainage channels are likely to remain elevated, potentially spilling over into adjacent streets or properties if the rain persists.

Once rainfall eases, water may remain standing for longer periods in flatter neighborhoods or where drainage capacity is constrained.

8:25 a.m. - How residents can prepare now

Sign up for flood alerts from King County and AlertSeattle

Avoid all shortcuts through flooded streets; turn around rather than risk getting stuck.

Move vehicles off low-lying streets if flooding is anticipated.

Clear leaves and debris from gutters and near storm‐drain inlets; blockages slow drainage.

If your home begins to flood, turn off utilities (electricity, gas) if safe to do so and move valuables to higher ground.

Urban flooding in the Puget Sound region is not uncommon during late-fall and early-winter storms, especially when heavy rain coincides with saturated ground, clogged drains or elevated tides. Past events have shown how quickly streets can become impassable and how much strain storm-water systems can face. For instance, heavy rains and strong winds have previously caused roads to flood and trees to topple in Western Washington. FOX 13 Seattle+1

While today’s event appears within the range of expected seasonal flooding, the combination of rain intensity and urban drainage stress makes it important for residents to remain alert until conditions stabilize.

8:22 a.m. - Abby's forecast for western WA

