Seattle weather: Widespread rain drenches Puget Sound

The Brief A Flood Advisory is in effect until 3:15 p.m. for parts of King and Snohomish Counties and surrounding areas due to morning rain causing ponding and minor street flooding. Seattle recorded over an inch of rain, leading to slick roads and standing water; some areas remained drier. Rain and breezy conditions will persist today, with fewer showers expected over the weekend and cooler temperatures with possible pass-level snow next week.



After a drenching morning around Puget Sound with minor urban flooding in some cases, we're tracking slightly less activity by later tonight. However, a good chunk of Puget Sound remains under a Flood Advisory until 3:15 p.m.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

This Flood Advisory is posted for a large swath of King and Snohomish Counties, along with Tacoma, the Kitsap Peninsula and Vashon and Bainbridge Islands. This alert is in effect for ponding on the roads and minor street flooding where there's poor drainage.

There were no weather alerts from local authorities ahead of the widespread flooding.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Rainfall in Seattle area

By the numbers:

Take a look at the rain totals recorded until 11 a.m. At the National Weather Service office in Seattle, more than an inch was recorded before noon. While the rain wasn't always torrential, the constant and stationary nature of the wet weather made driving a real challenge.

In many places, the roads were incredibly slick and slippery. Where storm drains were clogged, standing water accumulated quickly.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

Please note, not every community in Western Washington experienced the damp conditions. Some in the North Sound and Salish Sea were drier this morning.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

For the rest of the day today, there will still be pockets of steady rain. There's still a possibility for localized cases of ponding on the roads; however, the rain likely won't be as intense as what we experienced earlier today.

It's still a good idea to drive carefully, keep speeds in check and maintain braking distance.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

In addition to the rain, it'll be breezy with dark skies. Gusts will primarily range under 30 mph, but there could be a few exceptions.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

There will be fewer showers this weekend with cloudy skies as well. Temperatures get cooler for next week. There's a possibility for some accumulating snow at the passes here-and-there next week, but there is still some uncertainty about how much moisture we may experience.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Tacoma celebrates milestone anniversary

Glacier, WA community rallies to keep historic post office open

Why experts say impacts of government shutdown could linger after it reopens

Rad Power Bikes faces permanent closure at Seattle site

Seattle named most expensive US city for takeout

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.