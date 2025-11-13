Seattle weather: A typical November pattern of rain, clouds into the weekend

The Brief Thursday saw showers and above-average temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will start wet, with heavy rain in central Puget Sound and snow at higher mountain passes. Showers continue into the weekend, with cooler temperatures expected early next week before more rain arrives.



Showers and clouds Thursday with even a few sunbreaks around sunset. High temperatures today were also above average, reaching the mid to upper 50s.

What's next:

A wet start to Friday with plenty of rain continuing into the evening. The heaviest showers will be around the central Puget Sound into the afternoon with snow in the higher mountain passes.

Snow levels will drop tonight into Friday to around 4000-5000', which will bring snow to the higher mountain passes. We could see a few snowflakes mixed in at Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass, but no major impacts.

Highs will be a few degrees cooler on Friday, but more around the seasonal average compared to the milder temperatures we have been seeing.

Big picture view:

Showers will continue into the weekend with plenty of clouds and milder temperatures. Temperatures will cool down early next week as the showers start to dry out. Another round of rain is expected for the end of next week.

