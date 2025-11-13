Seattle weather: Series of storms move in this weekend
SEATTLE - A series of weather systems will bring rain to the Puget Sound area through the weekend.
Widespread rain will continue through most of the daylight hours Thursday. Steady rain will wrap up after sunset tonight, bringing drier conditions overnight. High temperatures will remain mild, around the mid to upper 50s.
(FOX 13 Seattle)
By the numbers:
A half inch to an inch of rain is possible for the Puget Sound area, with one to three inches of rain possible in the Washington Cascades.
One to two inches of rain is possible in the Puget Sound lowlands through Saturday morning.
(FOX 13 Seattle)
What's next:
Friday will bring more showers, especially to the central Puget Sound area. The weekend still looks showery, but not quite as wet as previous forecasts.
Early next week looks drier and cooler. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s in the lowlands on Monday and Tuesday night, with daytime highs in the upper 40s. Snow levels will drop to below 3,000 feet during this time. Any precipitation that falls in the mountains will likely turn into pass level snow.
(FOX 13 Seattle)
(FOX 13 Seattle)
The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists Brian MacMillan and Abby Acone.