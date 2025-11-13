Seattle weather: Series of storms move in this weekend

The Brief The Puget Sound area will experience widespread rain through Thursday, with drier conditions overnight; highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall totals could reach up to an inch in the Puget Sound area and one to three inches in the Washington Cascades, with additional rain expected through Saturday morning. Showers will continue into the weekend, but early next week will be drier and cooler, with lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 40s; snow levels will drop below 3,000 feet, potentially bringing pass-level snow in the mountains.



A series of weather systems will bring rain to the Puget Sound area through the weekend.

Widespread rain will continue through most of the daylight hours Thursday. Steady rain will wrap up after sunset tonight, bringing drier conditions overnight. High temperatures will remain mild, around the mid to upper 50s.

By the numbers:

A half inch to an inch of rain is possible for the Puget Sound area, with one to three inches of rain possible in the Washington Cascades.

One to two inches of rain is possible in the Puget Sound lowlands through Saturday morning.

What's next:

Friday will bring more showers, especially to the central Puget Sound area. The weekend still looks showery, but not quite as wet as previous forecasts.

Early next week looks drier and cooler. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s in the lowlands on Monday and Tuesday night, with daytime highs in the upper 40s. Snow levels will drop to below 3,000 feet during this time. Any precipitation that falls in the mountains will likely turn into pass level snow.

