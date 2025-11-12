Seattle weather: A wet morning turning to showers, mild temperatures Thursday

The Brief Steady rain returns to Washington, with widespread showers expected through midday and scattered showers by evening. The heaviest rainfall Thursday will be in the north sound and along the coast, continuing into Friday. Snow levels will drop, leading to a rain-snow mix at major mountain passes, with mild temperatures and breezy winds through the weekend.



Mostly cloudy skies and a few light showers moved back into Washington Wednesday, and steadier rainfall continues tonight.

Steady morning rain can be expected across the Puget Sound. Widespread showers will continue through midday, with more scattered showers by the evening.

The heaviest rainfall Thursday will be around the north sound and along the coast. Showers will continue Thursday night into Friday with snow levels slowly dropping to a rain snow mix at the major mountain passes.

Showers and breezy wind at times will continue into the weekend. We will see mild temperatures through the weekend as well.

