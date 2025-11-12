Seattle weather: A wet morning turning to showers, mild temperatures Thursday
SEATTLE - Mostly cloudy skies and a few light showers moved back into Washington Wednesday, and steadier rainfall continues tonight.
Steady morning rain can be expected across the Puget Sound. Widespread showers will continue through midday, with more scattered showers by the evening.
The heaviest rainfall Thursday will be around the north sound and along the coast. Showers will continue Thursday night into Friday with snow levels slowly dropping to a rain snow mix at the major mountain passes.
Showers and breezy wind at times will continue into the weekend. We will see mild temperatures through the weekend as well.
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.