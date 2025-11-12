Seattle weather: Widespread rain returns on Thursday

The Brief Light showers are expected in western Washington on Wednesday morning, with highs around 57 degrees, before a frontal system brings widespread rain late Wednesday night into Thursday. The Puget Sound area could see half an inch to an inch of rain on Thursday, while the Washington Cascades may receive one to two inches. Friday will be wet, particularly in central Puget Sound, but Saturday will be drier; another system with breezy winds and widespread rain is expected on Sunday.



The next round of widespread rain will hit the Puget Sound area late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Light showers are falling around western Washington on Wednesday morning ahead of a frontal system that will move through the area later tonight. The rest of Wednesday will bring a few light showers with some dry time midday. Highs will be a bit warmer, around 57 degrees.

Will it rain in Seattle this week?

Big picture view:

Widespread rain will hit the Puget Sound area late tonight, and it will continue through the daylight hours on Thursday. A half inch to an inch of rain is possible for the Puget Sound area, with one to two inches of rain possible in the Washington Cascades.

What's next:

Friday will be wet, especially in the central Puget Sound areas. Saturday is looking much drier.

The next system will arrive on Sunday with breezy wind and widespread rain.

