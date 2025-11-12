Seattle weather: Widespread rain returns on Thursday
SEATTLE - The next round of widespread rain will hit the Puget Sound area late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
Light showers are falling around western Washington on Wednesday morning ahead of a frontal system that will move through the area later tonight. The rest of Wednesday will bring a few light showers with some dry time midday. Highs will be a bit warmer, around 57 degrees.
(FOX 13 Seattle)
Will it rain in Seattle this week?
Big picture view:
Widespread rain will hit the Puget Sound area late tonight, and it will continue through the daylight hours on Thursday. A half inch to an inch of rain is possible for the Puget Sound area, with one to two inches of rain possible in the Washington Cascades.
(FOX 13 Seattle)
(FOX 13 Seattle)
What's next:
Friday will be wet, especially in the central Puget Sound areas. Saturday is looking much drier.
The next system will arrive on Sunday with breezy wind and widespread rain.
(FOX 13 Seattle)
The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.