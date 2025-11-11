Seattle weather: A few showers Wednesday, mainly north

The Brief After a sunny afternoon, rain is expected to return Wednesday, mainly north of Seattle, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Heavier rain and increasing winds are forecast for Thursday, continuing into Friday and the weekend. Snow levels will stay above major passes, with possible snowflakes on higher roads Friday into Saturday.



We saw some nice sunbreaks this afternoon before another round of rain returns Wednesday. Highs today were above seasonal average, reaching the mid 50s.

What's next:

Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with a few early passing showers, with most of the rain north of Seattle. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds will be around Wednesday with a few light morning showers, but a better chance of rain continues for the coast and northern interior through the afternoon.

The heavier rounds of rain return for Thursday morning and winds will increase through the afternoon.

Showers continue into Friday and the weekend as several systems move through the Pacific Northwest. Snow levels will remain above the major passes with a few snowflakes mixed into the higher roads Friday into Saturday.

