Seattle weather: Partly to mostly sunny Veterans Day

Veterans Day will be dry and partly cloudy with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

High pressure will take over for Tuesday, bringing some patchy morning fog and a mix of clouds and sunshine for the afternoon. It should remain dry for most areas on Tuesday.

What's next:

The next round of rain arrives Wednesday afternoon with light on and off showers.

Widespread rain and breezy conditions are expected on Thursday.

Snow levels will drop to around 4,000 feet by Thursday night and Friday. We could see a few inches of snow at Stevens, White, and Blewett passes.

Rain showers will continue in the lowlands through the weekend, with Saturday looking like the nicer day this weekend.

