Seattle weather: Dry Monday afternoon, Veterans Day

The Brief Coming off a dry weekend, a weak front will slide through overnight tonight and Monday. Parts of our region will see light rain along the front. Rainfall totals will generally be light around the Puget Sound, with higher totals possible in the Cascades and Olympics.



A weak frontal system is moving through Western Washington on Monday morning, bringing a band of light rain through the area. Monday afternoon will be drier with cooler high temperatures in the upper 50s.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

High pressure will take over for Tuesday, bringing some patchy morning fog and a mix of clouds and sunshine for the afternoon. It should remain dry for most areas on Tuesday.

The next round of rain arrives late Wednesday, with wet and breezy conditions expected on Thursday.

Snow levels will drop to around 4,000 feet Friday into Saturday. We could see a few inches of snow at Stevens, White, and Blewett passes.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain showers will continue in the lowlands through the weekend, with Saturday looking like the better day of the two.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

