Seattle weather: Dry and partly cloudy Veterans Day

The Brief Monday's weak front brought showers, but skies will clear tonight, leading to patchy morning fog. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to low 50s, near seasonal averages. A new system arrives midweek, bringing light rain Wednesday and cooler, wetter conditions by Thursday and Friday.



A weak front moved through earlier Monday, bringing a few showers, but skies will dry out tonight.

Clouds clear tonight along with calm winds and lingering ground moisture will create patchy morning fog. Skies will be dry with partly cloudy skies and a few sunbreaks into the afternoon.

Highs Tuesday will be near the seasonal average with temperatures in the mid to low 50s, partly cloudy skies into the afternoon.

By midweek, we will start to see our next system moving into the Pacific Northwest. This will bring light rain and mild temperatures Wednesday, but cooler and wetter conditions by Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler by Friday, which will snow levels back to the passes. Winds will also be breezy to end the week.

