Seattle weather: Clouds, spotty showers and mild for the weekend
SEATTLE - It was a cloudy and wet day for the Pacific Northwest with over an inch of rain for parts of the Puget Sound. Showers will lighten up for the weekend with more clouds and mild temperatures. Skies are looking drier for early next week as well.
It was a wet morning for western Washington and the steady rain fell into the evening. Rain totals reached over 1 inch for numerous locations around the central and south Puget Sound.
What's next:
Clouds will continue into Saturday, but the rain will be much lighter and spotty in nature. A few more showers into the evening hours and through Sunday.
Highs Saturday will be milder and several degrees above seasonal average, reaching the mid to upper 50s.
Showers will be sparse Monday evening into Wednesday as we are looking at some drier skies. Temperatures will also get cooler into next week, only reaching the low 50s.
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.