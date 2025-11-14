Seattle weather: Clouds, spotty showers and mild for the weekend

The Brief The Pacific Northwest experienced over an inch of rain in parts of Puget Sound, with lighter showers expected over the weekend. Saturday will see milder temperatures, reaching the mid to upper 50s, with spotty rain and continued cloud cover. Early next week promises drier skies and cooler temperatures, with highs only reaching the low 50s.



It was a cloudy and wet day for the Pacific Northwest with over an inch of rain for parts of the Puget Sound. Showers will lighten up for the weekend with more clouds and mild temperatures. Skies are looking drier for early next week as well.

It was a cloudy and wet day for the Pacific Northwest with over an inch for parts of the Puget Sound.

It was a wet morning for western Washington and the steady rain fell into the evening. Rain totals reached over 1 inch for numerous locations around the central and south Puget Sound.

It was a wet morning for Western Washington and the steady rain fell into the evening.

What's next:

Clouds will continue into Saturday, but the rain will be much lighter and spotty in nature. A few more showers into the evening hours and through Sunday.

Clouds will continue into Saturday, but the rain will be much lighter and spotty in nature.

Highs Saturday will be milder and several degrees above seasonal average, reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Highs Saturday will be milder and several degrees above seasonal average, reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Showers will be sparse Monday evening into Wednesday as we are looking at some drier skies. Temperatures will also get cooler into next week, only reaching the low 50s.

Showers will be sparse Monday evening into Wednesday as we are looking at some drier skies.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Tacoma celebrates milestone anniversary

Glacier, WA community rallies to keep historic post office open

Why experts say impacts of government shutdown could linger after it reopens

Rad Power Bikes faces permanent closure at Seattle site

Seattle named most expensive US city for takeout

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.