Seattle weather: cloudy and cool start to the work week

The marine layer will once again arrive overnight and early Monday morning to the region. Much like the last few days, expect some afternoon sunbreaks after the lunch hour. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

The marine layer will again push into the region on Monday morning with sunbreaks later.

We typically see peak summer warmth in our area in late July and early August. The average high temperatures are around 79 degrees during this time. We will begin to see afternoon highs cooling into the mid 70s by early September.

We are at the peak of summer warmth in the Puget Sound lowlands.

Afternoon highs will remain cooler than average to start the work week.

Afternoon highs will remain cooler than average to start the work week.

The 70s continue in Seattle this week. A disturbance will swing through by midweek, bringing rain chances to the area by Wednesday. Summer warmth returns next weekend.