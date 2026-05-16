Seattle weather: Cool and wet start to weekend

The Brief Showers, isolated thunderstorms, gusty winds, and small hail are possible across western Washington on Saturday. Mountain areas could see winter-like conditions, with snow levels near 4,000 feet and light snow possible. Warmer, drier weather returns Sunday, with temperatures climbing back toward 70 by late next week.



A cold low pressure system will move onshore on Saturday, bringing another round of showers with it. Like Friday, there will be some instability, so scattered storms will also be possible. The main things we might see with any that pop up are brief downpours of rain, gusty winds and small hail. We also can't rule out some isolated thunder.

Cold low will move onshore with another round of showers and some thunder possible.

Winter Weather Advisory

If you are heading outdoors to the mountains this weekend, be prepared for some winter-like weather. Snow levels will be around 4000' and a light dusting of snow is possible along with cold temperatures.

Snow levels lower to around 4000' with a light dusting possible.

Saturday will be another cool day with afternoon highs well below average again, only warming into the mid and upper 50s.

Another cool day around Western Washington on Saturday.

What's next:

While it will be a cool and wet start to the weekend, Sunday is looking much better. Skies will begin drying out with a nice warm-up throughout next week, nearing 70 again by Friday.

Cool and wet to start the weekend with sunnier and drier skies ahead for next week.

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