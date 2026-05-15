Wet weather, possible thunderstorms in Seattle into Saturday

The Brief Western Washington remains under a cool, unsettled pattern through Saturday, with widespread showers, isolated thunderstorms, and temperatures running near record-low highs for mid-May. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains above 4,000 feet through Sunday morning, with minor snow accumulations expected at Stevens and White Passes. Conditions will improve starting Sunday, leading to a drier warming trend next week with afternoon sunshine and highs potentially reaching 70 degrees by Wednesday.



After periods of rain and breezy conditions earlier Friday, Western Washington remained under a chilly upper-level trough of low pressure that continued to trigger scattered showers, cloudy skies, and even the chance of isolated thunderstorms across the region.

While the overall lightning threat stayed fairly low Friday, our weather team continued monitoring the potential for heavier downpours, small hail, and brief thunderstorms developing at times through the afternoon and evening.

Seattle weather stays chilly and unsettled Friday and Saturday with showers, isolated thunderstorms, and cool temperatures continuing. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures also ran remarkably cool for mid-May, with highs only ending up a couple degrees above the record coldest high temperature for May 15.

Seattle weather will stay showery and occasionally stormy until the trough weakens and shifts away Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rainy and cloudy into Saturday

The unsettled pattern will continue Saturday as the upper-level trough lingers overhead, keeping rounds of showers, cloudy skies, and occasional thunderstorms in the forecast through the day.

While thunderstorms can develop almost anytime Saturday — including during the morning or midday hours — the overall thunder potential will likely be slightly higher compared to Friday. Roads may become slick at times during heavier showers, and anyone outdoors should be prepared to move inside quickly if thunder develops nearby.

Seattle weather will also bring occasional mountain snow to the higher passes while roads stay slick and wet at times. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The colder air associated with this system will also allow snow levels to drop low enough for periods of mountain snow across the higher passes. Stevens Pass and White Pass could see minor snow accumulations Friday night into Saturday morning, with another round of mountain snow possible Saturday evening.

While snowflakes may mix in at times over Snoqualmie Pass, accumulations there currently appear unlikely.

A winter weather advisory is posted for the Olympics and Cascades above 4,000 feet in elevation until 8 a.m. Sunday.

The heaviest mountain snow is expected across the highest peaks through the weekend, while Seattle weather will continue to feature cool temperatures, scattered showers, and the chance for isolated thunderstorms. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Weather drying out in Seattle to end the weekend

Conditions will begin improving Sunday as drier weather gradually returns to Western Washington. Morning clouds and areas of fog will likely give way to increasing afternoon sunshine Sunday, with temperatures remaining slightly below normal but beginning a gradual warming trend.

Dryer and warmer weather is expected to continue into much of next week, with temperatures climbing steadily by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs could approach the 70-degree mark by both Wednesday and Thursday as sunshine becomes more widespread across the region.

Seattle weather then turns drier and warmer next week with highs nearing 70 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Three King County residents monitored for rare Andes hantavirus

Seattle police arrest 20-year-old man in deadly shooting at Lake City business

Student says man who broke into their apartment matches suspect description in fatal stabbing

'You can strip search me!' Couple caught hiding dozens of razor clams in waders

How to get tickets for Journey's new Seattle concert date at Climate Pledge Arena

Tacoma man accused of gunning down man sitting on sidewalk

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.