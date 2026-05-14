Damp, cool weather pattern ahead in Seattle

The Brief Western Washington will experience cloudy skies and widespread showers through Saturday, with unseasonably cool temperatures struggling to rise above the low 50s. High mountain passes may see accumulating snow through the weekend, and isolated lightning strikes are possible as cold air remains settled over the region. Drier weather returns Sunday, leading to a warming trend with increasing sunshine and temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 60s by Tuesday.



After a couple of sunbreaks during the morning Thursday, increasing clouds developed through the afternoon as isolated showers became more widespread across Western Washington.

Showers remained somewhat hit-or-miss early in the day before becoming more broadly scattered later Thursday afternoon and evening, and our weather team continued to monitor the potential for a convergence zone developing later Thursday night. We can't rule out a lightning strike.

Conditions also stayed slightly breezy at times, although winds were noticeably lighter compared to the stronger gusts experienced Wednesday. Afternoon high temperatures only climbed into the upper 50s to low 60s across much of the region.

Seattle weather remains cool Saturday before drier conditions slowly return Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cool and wet in Seattle to end the week

Looking ahead to Friday, cloudy skies and intermittent showers will continue across Western Washington as a cooler air mass settles into the region. Afternoon temperatures will likely struggle to climb beyond the low 50s, making conditions run well below average for mid-May. Periods of showers will continue into Saturday as temperatures remain cool, with highs expected in the mid-50s.

While severe weather is not expected, there might be a spotty lightning strike at times between Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as colder air aloft moves overhead.

Seattle weather could feature a few heavier showers and even isolated lightning through Friday and Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels will also lower enough for some accumulating snow across the higher mountain passes from Friday into the weekend. Travelers heading across the Cascades should stay updated on changing mountain conditions.

Seattle weather travelers crossing the Cascades should prepare for changing mountain conditions Friday into Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dry weather returns to western WA on Sunday

By Sunday, conditions will begin to improve as drier weather gradually returns to Western Washington. Morning clouds will likely give way to increasing afternoon sunshine Sunday through Wednesday, with temperatures steadily warming back into the mid to upper 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Seattle weather turns drier next week with afternoon sunshine and temperatures warming back into the upper 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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