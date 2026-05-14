Seattle weather: Increasing clouds and cool showers on Thursday

The Brief Western Washington will see several days of cool, cloudy weather with frequent showers through the weekend. Friday and Saturday could bring heavier rain, isolated thunderstorms, and even small hail in some areas. Conditions improve early next week, with drier weather and temperatures climbing back into the 60s.



Western Washington is staying locked into a cool and unsettled weather pattern as we head into the second half of the week.

Showers will continue to rotate through the region over the next several days as a series of weather disturbances move overhead, keeping skies mostly cloudy and temperatures running below average for mid-May.

Thursday will bring a brief break in the action before the next weak system arrives later in the day. Expect scattered showers to redevelop with plenty of cloud cover sticking around. Temperatures will remain cool, with highs near 60 degrees.

It will be cool on Thursday in Western Washington with increasing clouds and showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

The weather turns a bit more active Friday as the next system swings into the Pacific Northwest. Western Washington will see widespread showers and even the possibility of a few isolated thunderstorms. While not everyone will hear thunder, a few heavier downpours and small hail can’t be ruled out if any storms manage to develop during the afternoon.

Rain showers will push through Western Washington again on Friday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday will be cool with scattered showers and another chance for isolated thunderstorms, especially near the Cascades. Afternoon highs will struggle to make it out of the 50s across many lowland Puget Sound area communities.

Mountain travelers should also be prepared for a dramatic change compared to the recent warm spell. Much colder air will filter into the Cascades this weekend, and while significant snow accumulation looks unlikely, higher elevations could still see snow showers and sharply colder conditions. Anyone planning outdoor recreation in the mountains should be ready for winter-like weather at times.

Snow levels will drop to near pass levels in the Washington Cascades Friday through Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

The pattern finally begins to improve late in the weekend and into early next week. High pressure is expected to rebuild over the northeastern Pacific, bringing a return to drier weather and some sunshine. Temperatures should gradually rebound back into the 60s by Monday and Tuesday, although the ridge may remain weak enough to allow for occasional clouds at times.

Temperatures will be cool the next three days with showers in Seattle, but next week will be drier and warmer. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Three King County residents monitored for rare Andes hantavirus

Seattle police arrest 20-year-old man in deadly shooting at Lake City business

Student says man who broke into their apartment matches suspect description in fatal stabbing

'You can strip search me!' Couple caught hiding dozens of razor clams in waders

How to get tickets for Journey's new Seattle concert date at Climate Pledge Arena

Tacoma man accused of gunning down man sitting on sidewalk

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.