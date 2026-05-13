Seattle weather: Rainy, windy and cold in western WA again

The Brief Western Washington experienced heavy rain and 35 mph wind gusts Wednesday as temperatures plummeted nearly 30 degrees compared to earlier in the week. The cool and unsettled pattern will continue through Saturday, with additional showers, possible small hail, and snow levels dropping low enough for wet flakes near mountain passes. Conditions are expected to improve starting Sunday as drier air returns, with afternoon sunshine and a gradual warming trend into the mid-60s by Tuesday.



Rainy and windy conditions moved through western Washington earlier Wednesday, with periods of heavy rain at times leading to ponding on roads and slower travel across parts of the region.

While the widespread steady rain was expected to become more scattered Wednesday afternoon, our weather team still monitored the potential for a convergence zone developing across parts of King, Snohomish, or Skagit Counties on Wednesday afternoon.

Gusty winds and rain

Breezy to locally windy weather also developed through the day, with gusts approaching 35 mph in some communities as leaves were blown around neighborhoods and roads. Stronger winds were forecast to develop in Eastern Washington. There was also a slight chance for isolated lightning and small hail as cooler, unstable air settled into the region. The best chance for thunder on Wednesday was along and east of the Cascades.

A major part of Wednesday’s weather story was the dramatic temperature drop compared to earlier this week. Temperatures Wednesday morning were running nearly 30 degrees cooler than the highs reached Tuesday afternoon as much cooler marine air surged inland. The cooldown is expected to continue in the days ahead.

Seattle weather trends drier Sunday through Tuesday with morning clouds giving way to more sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain to close out this week

Overnight into Thursday morning, Seattle was expected to cool into the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Thursday was forecast to remain somewhat breezy at times, although winds should be lighter overall with fewer showers compared to Wednesday. Showers on Thursday will be fewer and lighter compared to Wednesday.

Scattered showers are expected to redevelop Friday, with temperatures cooling further into the mid-50s. An isolated weak thunderstorm, brief lightning, or small hail cannot be ruled out Friday afternoon across the greater Seattle area as another upper-level trough swings through Western Washington.

Seattle weather could include isolated lightning or small hail Friday as weak instability lingers across Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The unsettled pattern is expected to continue into Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours when periods of rain could become more widespread again. Snow levels will also lower enough late this week that a few wet snowflakes may mix in near the mountain passes from Friday through Sunday, although significant travel impacts are not expected at this time.

Seattle weather keeps travel impacts limited overall, though wet roads and chilly mountain conditions remain possible. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunny, drier conditions on Sunday

Weather conditions are expected to improve beginning Sunday as drier air gradually returns to the Pacific Northwest. Sunday and Monday mornings may still start with clouds or areas of patchy fog, but increasing afternoon sunshine is expected both days. Tuesday is forecast to turn partly to mostly sunny with temperatures gradually climbing back into the mid-60s by early next week across the Seattle area.

Seattle weather gradually warms early next week with more afternoon sunshine and highs climbing back into the 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

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